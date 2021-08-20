Analysts Anticipate Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) to announce sales of $2.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Raymond James’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.52 billion and the lowest is $2.46 billion. Raymond James posted sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full-year sales of $9.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.52 billion to $9.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.30 billion to $10.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Raymond James.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 12.72%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RJF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.77.

NYSE RJF opened at $133.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.16. Raymond James has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $140.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,281.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 4.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $1,724,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Raymond James by 47.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 87,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 27,990 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Raymond James by 25.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 76,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

