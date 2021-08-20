Analysts Anticipate The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $724.60 Million

Analysts expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to announce sales of $724.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $714.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $737.70 million. The Cooper Companies posted sales of $578.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS.

COO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.79.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,967,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,523,704,000 after buying an additional 17,773 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,727,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,477,051,000 after purchasing an additional 99,945 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,347,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $901,490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,239,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,256,000 after acquiring an additional 83,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $833,059,000 after acquiring an additional 41,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COO traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $441.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,166. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $406.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $294.93 and a 1 year high of $445.36.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

