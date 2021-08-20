Analysts Expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Consumer Portfolio Services reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Consumer Portfolio Services.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of CPSS opened at $5.11 on Friday. Consumer Portfolio Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30, a current ratio of 15.86 and a quick ratio of 15.86. The stock has a market cap of $117.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.58.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSS. Continental Advisors LLC grew its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 729,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.