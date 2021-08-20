Analysts Expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to report $18.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.00 million and the highest is $21.51 million. CytomX Therapeutics reported sales of $17.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $80.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.97 million to $119.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $76.44 million, with estimates ranging from $62.75 million to $104.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.13 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.52% and a negative net margin of 96.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTMX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 912,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,000. The firm has a market cap of $281.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.98. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $704,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 12,657 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 118,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 18,908 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 596,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 173,087 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 396.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 20,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

