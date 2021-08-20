Analysts Expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.49 Million

Brokerages predict that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will report $143.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.72 million to $143.90 million. fuboTV posted sales of $61.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 134.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year sales of $568.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $566.63 million to $569.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $925.28 million, with estimates ranging from $869.03 million to $974.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. The business’s revenue was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on FUBO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. fuboTV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

FUBO stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.36. 3,829,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,160,111. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.47. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $62.29.

In other fuboTV news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,150,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,960,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,042,440.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 40.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,658,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in fuboTV by 701.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676,428 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in fuboTV by 76.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,444,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in fuboTV by 2,003.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in fuboTV by 118.2% in the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,107,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,339 shares in the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

