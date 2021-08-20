Analysts Expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $521.03 Million

Brokerages expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to post sales of $521.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $523.00 million and the lowest is $519.00 million. Littelfuse posted sales of $391.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Littelfuse.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Littelfuse stock opened at $271.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.77. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $287.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

In related news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,507,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.46, for a total transaction of $355,124.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 260,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,312,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,605 shares of company stock worth $13,305,611 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 4.0% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 53.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Littelfuse (LFUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.