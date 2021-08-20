Analysts Expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.83 Billion

Brokerages forecast that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will post $11.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries reported sales of $6.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 74.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year sales of $42.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.54 billion to $44.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $39.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.76 billion to $42.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.31.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $97.27 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $64.21 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 19.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 31.3% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 106,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

