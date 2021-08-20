Analysts Expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.05). NeoGenomics posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 216.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NeoGenomics.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $43.83. 17,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,582. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $34.18 and a 52 week high of $61.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.51 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $5,134,043.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,824,119.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $6,835,199.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,232.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,568 shares of company stock worth $12,828,875. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,411,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 23,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $605,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGenomics (NEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.