Analysts Expect ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) to Post $0.75 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.78. ON Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 177.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ON Semiconductor.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ON. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price objective on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,773 shares of company stock worth $1,197,232. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $35,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.49. 463,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,500,469. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $46.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.11.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ON Semiconductor (ON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.