Analysts Expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to Post $0.14 EPS

Brokerages forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.13. PennantPark Investment also posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 189.39% and a return on equity of 5.81%.

PNNT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

PNNT stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.47. 5,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $433.81 million, a PE ratio of 2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.98. PennantPark Investment has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $7.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 78.69%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNNT. Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,334,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,840,000 after buying an additional 2,589,267 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,376,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 1,442.0% during the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 628,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 587,519 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000. Institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

