Analysts Expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) to post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.08. Ping Identity posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PING. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

Shares of PING traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.72. 7,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,981. Ping Identity has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $37.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -62.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.23.

In other news, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $142,500,000.00. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at $9,441,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

