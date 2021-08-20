Analysts Set Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Price Target at $8.58

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.58.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AM shares. Tudor Pickering lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Antero Midstream stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 104,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,183. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 3.30.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 303,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.40% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

