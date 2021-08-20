Analysts Set Expectations for Ryerson Holding Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Ryerson in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.50 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.15. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ryerson’s FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of RYI opened at $22.14 on Thursday. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.43. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Ryerson during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ryerson during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $112,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is -400.00%.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.