Analysts Set Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) PT at $391.00

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $391.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Sanofi by 926.2% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

SNY stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $53.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,559. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.02. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $54.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

