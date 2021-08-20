Analysts Set Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Target Price at $419.44

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $419.44.

ZM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $5.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $337.82. The company had a trading volume of 126,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,844. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.98. The stock has a market cap of $99.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $273.20 and a 12-month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total value of $2,336,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,873,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,492 shares of company stock worth $116,842,501 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 147.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $150,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $6,027,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 14.2% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

