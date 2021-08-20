Analyzing Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA) and Its Rivals

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: OLMA) is one of 870 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Olema Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Olema Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olema Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Olema Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,603.87% -118.78% -27.00%

This table compares Olema Pharmaceuticals and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Olema Pharmaceuticals N/A -$22.12 million -7.62 Olema Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.71 billion $122.82 million -1.74

Olema Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Olema Pharmaceuticals. Olema Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olema Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Olema Pharmaceuticals Competitors 4942 18343 39998 773 2.57

Olema Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $60.67, suggesting a potential upside of 132.71%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 65.85%. Given Olema Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Olema Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.4% of Olema Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of Olema Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Olema Pharmaceuticals beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer. The company was formerly known as CombiThera, Inc. and changed its name to Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2009. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

