Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF (BATS:DALT) Stock Holdings Increased by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF (BATS:DALT) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of DALT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,621 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54.

