AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) traded down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.61 and last traded at $15.64. 149,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,514,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.86.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.5252 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 4.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,391 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 2.8% during the first quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 59,574 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.