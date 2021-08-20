ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company offers liquid, powder, oral solid dose, cough/cold products, antacids, laxatives, stomach remedies as well as hydrocortisone retention enema, esterified estrogen and methyltestosterone, fluvoxamine maleate tablets, hydrocortisone rectal suspension, metoclopramide oral solution, opium tincture and metoclopramide tablets. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company serves through wholesalers, smaller regional distributors and chains and pharmacy and retail outlets primarily in the United States. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Baudette, MN. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANIP. TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of ANIP opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.82. The firm has a market cap of $337.94 million, a P/E ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.39. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 390.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

