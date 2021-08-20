Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $68.79, but opened at $70.68. Apollo Medical shares last traded at $70.39, with a volume of 1,947 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $242,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,110,265 shares in the company, valued at $53,936,673.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,946,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays began coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 56.65, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.