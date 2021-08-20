Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Earnings Results

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

AMAT opened at $130.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.21.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.59.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $10,433,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 314,171 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,125. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.