Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.87-2.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.08-6.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.02 billion.Applied Materials also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.870-$2.010 EPS.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $1.83 on Thursday, hitting $129.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,759,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,789,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.07.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,171 shares of company stock worth $43,984,125. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

