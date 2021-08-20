Applied Research Investments LLC Buys 41 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Applied Research Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Atlassian by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,820,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 12.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.53.

TEAM traded up $9.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $343.79. 21,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,306. The company has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $162.20 and a one year high of $349.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $284.26.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

