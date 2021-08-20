Applied Research Investments LLC Has $7.57 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Applied Research Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,778 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 2.7% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 10.5% in the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $357.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,317,973. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $102,678.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,537,369 shares of company stock valued at $880,289,206. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

