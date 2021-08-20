Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology which address infection prevention in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and residential markets. Applied UV is based in NY. “

Shares of AUVI traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,842. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Applied UV has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). Applied UV had a negative return on equity of 54.83% and a negative net margin of 88.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied UV will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied UV news, President Max Munn sold 4,000 shares of Applied UV stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $33,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUVI. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Applied UV during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied UV during the second quarter worth $144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied UV during the first quarter worth $168,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Applied UV during the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Applied UV by 22.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the period. 2.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

