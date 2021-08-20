AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Trading 3.2% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) shares traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $66.35 and last traded at $65.83. 16,113 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,020,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.77.

Specifically, CFO Herald Y. Chen acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.85.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

