Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on APRE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.15.

APRE opened at $3.43 on Monday. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $31.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $72.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -0.02.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APRE. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 2,725.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 655,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 632,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 525,106 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 575.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 301,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

