Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Angela Fyfe Sells 1,994 Shares

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $69,869.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Apria stock opened at $35.79 on Friday. Apria, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $36.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.97.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apria, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APR shares. started coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Apria in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Apria in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Apria in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Apria in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apria in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

