Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Trading 6.5% Higher

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) shares rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.67 and last traded at $64.67. Approximately 4,884 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 355,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.75.
ARCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Arch Resources from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.
The company has a market capitalization of $990.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Arch Resources by 611.7% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 541,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after purchasing an additional 465,286 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Arch Resources by 43.8% during the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 785,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,732,000 after purchasing an additional 239,272 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Arch Resources by 47.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,850,000 after purchasing an additional 200,461 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Arch Resources by 88.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 272,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 128,289 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000.
About Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH)
Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
