Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Trading 6.5% Higher

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) shares rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.67 and last traded at $64.67. Approximately 4,884 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 355,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.75.

ARCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Arch Resources from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $990.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 16.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Arch Resources by 611.7% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 541,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after purchasing an additional 465,286 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Arch Resources by 43.8% during the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 785,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,732,000 after purchasing an additional 239,272 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Arch Resources by 47.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,850,000 after purchasing an additional 200,461 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Arch Resources by 88.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 272,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 128,289 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000.

About Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

