Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.81 EPS

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.81), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arco Platform had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 1.19%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCE opened at $26.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $793.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.42 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.32. Arco Platform has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arco Platform stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Arco Platform at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

