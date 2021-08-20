Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,095 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 346.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 362,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,785,000 after acquiring an additional 30,022 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 220.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,369,000 after buying an additional 311,763 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 409.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 18,471 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $683,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $79.50 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.58.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

