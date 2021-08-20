Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 745.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,464,000 after buying an additional 147,125 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,311,000 after buying an additional 1,681,290 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 12.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,146,000 after purchasing an additional 529,356 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 54.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,666,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,967 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 20.1% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,117,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,738,000 after purchasing an additional 522,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,232 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON stock opened at $40.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $46.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.86.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ON. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

