Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $109,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 116.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $395,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 500,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,379 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 32,453.2% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,798,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter.

REET opened at $28.61 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $29.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.48.

