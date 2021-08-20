Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCR. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 93.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $307.42 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $221.60 and a 1 year high of $323.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $314.33.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

