Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 744 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 221.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 5.8% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 8.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 308,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,996,000 after buying an additional 23,512 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 5.2% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 121,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,750,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 833.3% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SJM opened at $132.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.10. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $140.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.42%.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.