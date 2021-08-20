Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases New Holdings in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STEM. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Stem in the second quarter worth $100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Stem in the second quarter worth $2,938,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stem in the second quarter worth $236,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stem in the second quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Stem in the first quarter worth $330,000. 10.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stem stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. Stem, Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $51.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.92.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STEM. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Stem in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

