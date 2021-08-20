ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ARMOR has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. ARMOR has a total market cap of $25.90 million and $1.89 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00057063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.06 or 0.00138429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.43 or 0.00149355 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,152.87 or 0.99970880 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $454.07 or 0.00923525 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.21 or 0.00702111 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,811,661 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

