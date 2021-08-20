Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Cut to $143.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $140.22 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Shares of AJG stock opened at $142.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.47. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.