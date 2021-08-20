Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $86.93, but opened at $84.99. Arvinas shares last traded at $86.32, with a volume of 2,334 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $1,533,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,004.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 45,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $4,492,549.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 873,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,460,863.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,055 shares of company stock worth $10,650,905. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

ARVN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.07.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.91.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,229,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arvinas by 3,014.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 14,470 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

