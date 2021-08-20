Aryacoin Market Cap Reaches $2.00 Million (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Aryacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aryacoin has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $29,543.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004781 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000103 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

Aryacoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA . Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Aryacoin Coin Trading

