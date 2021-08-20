Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, July 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.00.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $119.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.73. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $183.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.47.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

