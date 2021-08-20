Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) PT Set at €20.50 by Nord/LB

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) has been given a €20.50 ($24.12) price objective by Nord/LB in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays set a €16.70 ($19.65) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.10 ($26.00) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €18.34 ($21.58).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 1-year low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 1-year high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

