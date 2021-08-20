Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.51% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.
Shares of AVIR stock opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.80. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $94.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.32.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 155.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 377,320.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 18,866 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $285,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 344.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 19,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $8,575,000. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
