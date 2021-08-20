Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.51% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AVIR stock opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.80. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $94.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.32.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 155.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 377,320.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 18,866 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $285,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 344.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 19,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $8,575,000. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.