Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atento S.A. is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America and Spain. Its CRM BPO services include customer service, sales, credit management, technical support, back office, and service desk, as well as other BPO process services, such as training activities, workstation infrastructure, interactive voice response port implementation, telecommunications infrastructure, application development, and others. The Company’s clients are mostly multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and finance, health, consumption and public administration, among others. Atento S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Atento from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE ATTO opened at $23.37 on Thursday. Atento has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.68.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Atento had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Atento will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Atento by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Atento by 39.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Atento in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Atento in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

