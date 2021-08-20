Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Raised to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ATLKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Atlas Copco to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from SEK 500 to SEK 540 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Pareto Securities upgraded Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Shares of ATLKY opened at $66.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 0.88. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $43.83 and a fifty-two week high of $70.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.11.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 15.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

