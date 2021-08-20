Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Short Interest Update

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,280,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the July 15th total of 5,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 617,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.8 days. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 124,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 639,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 40,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

ATCO stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.69. The company had a trading volume of 521,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,278. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.12. Atlas has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.81 million. Atlas had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlas will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

