Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $31,000 Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Loop Capital increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.91.

salesforce.com stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $255.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,660,491. The company has a market capitalization of $236.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.90.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.94, for a total transaction of $5,058,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 593,481 shares of company stock valued at $145,279,492. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.