Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $57,000 Stock Holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,280 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after purchasing an additional 955,560 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $8,728,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1,810.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 336,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 318,478 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,528,000 after purchasing an additional 274,658 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KPTI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.64. The stock had a trading volume of 15,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,640. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 203.25% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KPTI shares. SVB Leerink downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

