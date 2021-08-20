Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Takes $40,000 Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 13.2% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 666,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,804,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the first quarter worth approximately $9,917,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 345.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,699,000 after acquiring an additional 688,702 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 18.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 131,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

OMF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

OneMain stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.89. 31,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,438. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.55. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.28 million. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 4,310 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.