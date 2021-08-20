Auctus Market Cap Reaches $4.77 Million (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Auctus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0882 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Auctus has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $4.77 million and $13,119.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.99 or 0.00154831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00057432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00015328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $407.37 or 0.00864147 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Auctus (CRYPTO:AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 54,126,990 coins. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

